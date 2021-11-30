The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 10 November 29 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 10 artists of The Voice for November 29, 2021 performance.

The Top 10 artists perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer sings songs out of their comfort zone in the “Challenge Week.”

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

#23 Girl Named Tom – Viva la Vida

#41 Jim and Sasha Allen – Stay

#45 Wendy Moten – Jolene

#53 Paris Winningham – Amazed

Holly Forbes – Last Dance

Jeremy Rosado – Freedom Was a Highway

Jershika Maple – Ain’t It Fun

Lana Scott – The One That Got Away

Joshua Vacanti – If I Ain’t Got You

Hailey Mia – Peter Pan

Who do you will will be saved and who will be eliminated on The Voice elimination tomorrow night? Share your predictions below. The Voice returns tomorrow for the Top 10 elimination results. Two artists will be sent home and the rest will go through.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.