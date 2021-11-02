The Voice 2021 Recap Tonight, Comeback Results, “Road To Live Shows” November 2 Episode

The Voice Season 21 airs with special segment tonight, The Road To Live Shows, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 on NBC 8/7c.

The Voice will be airing a special segment called “The Road To Live Shows,” where the show will highlight the most notable performances from the contestants who advanced to the Live Playoffs.

Also tonight, the Comeback Results will be revealed. Fans and viewers can bring back an eliminated contestant from each team by participating on the online poll on Twitter.

Ariana and Kelly selected Vaughn Mugol and Aaron Hines, respectively, who were eliminated in the Battles, while Blake and John selected Hailey Green and Samara Brown, respectively, who were eliminated in the Knockouts.

THE RESULTS

Kelly – Aaron Hines

John – Samara Brown

Ariana – Vaughn Mugol

Blake – Hailey Green

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 21 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.