Lana Scott sings “Humble and Kind” on The Voice 2021 Top 13 Live Shows

Lana Scott from Team Blake sings “Humble and Kind” on The Voice Season 21 Top 13 Live Shows, Monday, November 15, 2021.

“It was so good. Don’t ever loose that innocence in your voice,” said Blake.

Watch her performance on the video below.

Lana Scott is bringing all the country vibes to the #VoiceTop13! 🤠 #TeamBlake pic.twitter.com/yxdQCmKOAI — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 16, 2021

What can you say about Lana Scott’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

This performance was aired on Monday’s episode of The Voice, November 15, 2021.

The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.