Joshua Vacanti sings “The Show Must Go On” on The Voice 2021 Top 11 Live Shows

Joshua Vacanti from Team Legend sings “The Show Must Go On” on The Voice Season 21 Top 11 Live Shows, Monday, November 22, 2021.

“You literally what this show is about. You are such an incredible singer,” said Kelly. “You absolutely slayed it,” said Blake.

“You are a superstar, you are amazing and you gave your best performance tonight,” said John.

This performance was aired on Monday’s episode of The Voice, November 22, 2021.

The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.