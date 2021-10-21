Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Full Specs, Release Date & Price Philippines

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series will officially launch on October 28!

Following the success of the Redmi Note 10 series, Xiaomi is now gearing to launch the Redmi Note 11 series on October 28, 2021. The big news was confirmed by the company on its official Weibo account.

Based on the leaked photo, the Redmi Note 11 will have a drastic change in design compare to Redmi Note 10 — from soft curve to flat edges. The image also showed that the RN11 will come with punch-hole selfie camera design, audio jack, IR blaster, JBL-tuned speakers on top and a triple camera setup at the back.

The new Redmi Note series is rumored to come in three different models such as Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Below is the specifications of Redmi Note 11 Series (Rumored)

Redmi Note 11

Dimensity 810 5G

Front Camera 16MP

Rear Camera 50MP

120Hz LCD Screen

5000mAh Battery

33W Fast Charging

Estimated price:

6GB/128GB ¥1199 (₱ 9,329)

8GB/128GB ¥1399 (₱10,885)

8GB/256GB ¥1599 (₱12,441)

Redmi Note11 Pro:

Dimensity 920 5G

Front Camera 16MP

Rear Camera 108MP

120Hz OLED Screen

JBL dual speaker

5000mAh Battery

67W Fast Charging

NFC

3.5mm headphone jack

Estimated price:

6GB/128GB ¥1599 (₱12,441)

8GB/128GB ¥1799 (₱13,998)

8GB/255GB ¥1999 (₱15,554)

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Dimensity 1200 / Snapdragon 778G

144Hz OLED Screen

JBL dual speaker

3.5mm headphone jack

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5000mAh Battery

120W ultra-fast charging

Release date in the Philippines is yet to be announced.

For more news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.