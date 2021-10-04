VIDEO: Tracy Maureen Perez Falls Onstage Twice during 6-Hour Miss World Philippines 2021 Event

Tracy Maureen Perez falls onstage twice — before and after winning the Miss World Philippines 2021 crown on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

As seen on TV, Tracy Maureen Perez, the newly crowned Miss World Philippines 2021, had an “oops” moment during and after the winners announcement of Miss World Philippines 2021.

She lost her balance while waiting for the winners announcement. Her second fall happened after being named as Miss World Philippines 2021 winner.

Watch the video below.

Well, this is expected to happen. Switching clothes and standing on hills and gown, the girls are so tired and exhausted because the Miss World Philippines 2021 Coronation Night event lasted for 6 hours.

Tracy Maureen Perez is the crowned winner of Miss World Philippines 2021. The 28-year-old beauty from Cebu bested 45 other candidates during the 6-hour live competition.

Tracy Maureen Perez will represent the country in the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico this December.