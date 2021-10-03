Tracy Maureen Perez is Miss World Philippines 2021 Winner

Tracy Maureen Perez is the crowned winner of Miss World Philippines 2021!

Tracy Maureen Perez is the announced winner of Miss World Philippines 2021at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center Hall A in Subic Special Economic and Freeport Zone, Olongapo City on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The 28-year-old beauty from Cebu bested 45 other candidates during the 6-hour live competition.

Tracy Maureen Perez will represent the country in the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico this December.

Aside from winning the coveted crown, Tracy Maureen Perez took home cash prize and special prizes.

Other winners are Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Joy Pajares, Miss Eco Philippines 2021 Kathleen Paton, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 Emmanuelle Vera, Miss Tourism Philippines 2021 Trisha Martinez, Miss Environment Philippines 2021 Michelle Arceo, Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila Rebortera, Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2021 Tatyana Alexi Austria, 1st Princess Riana Agatha Pangindian and 2nd Princess Ganiel Krishnan.