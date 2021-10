The Voice Recap Tonight, Battle Rounds October 11 2021 Episode

The Voice Season 21 Battle Rounds begins tonight, Monday, October 11, 2021.

It’s the first night of the Battle Rounds. The artists fights for the remaining slots to the next round of the competition, the Knockout Rounds.

InΒ the Battle Rounds, the coaches pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition, while the losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach has two steals available during the Battle Rounds.

At the end of the Battles, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the Knockout Rounds.

This season’s special advisors are Jason Aldean for Team Kelly, Camila Cabello for Team Legend, Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana, and Dierks Bentley for Team Blake.

PERFORMANCES:

Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae from Team Ariana performs “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)”

Samuel Harness and KJ Jennings from Team John performs “I Know What You Did Last Summer”

Girl Named Tom and Kinsey Rose from Team Kelly performs “Seven Bridges Road”

Peedy Chavis vs The Joy Reunion “Joy to the World”

Chavon Rodgers and David Vogel from Team Ariana performs “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down”

Jershika Maple and Jeremy Rosado from Team Kelly preforms “Hold On”

Hailey Green and Lana Scott from Team Blake performs “Girl”

Vaughn Mugol and Katherine Mohler from Team Ariana performs “Dilemma”

Brittany Bree and Samara Brown from Team Legend performs “Something He Can Feel”

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 21 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.