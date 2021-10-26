The Voice 2021 Recap Tonight, Knockouts Results October 26 Episode

The Voice Season 21 Knockouts continue tonight, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 on NBC 8/7c.

Blake, Kelly, Aiana and John continue to trim down their teams for the live shows.

In the Knockouts, the artists will be paired against a team mate, but this time they will select their own songs to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits.

They are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the live shows.

Tonight’s mentor is no other than Ed Sheeran!

Bookmark this page, recap, results and performance videos will be added below once available online.

PERFORMANCES:

The Voice Recap Knockouts October 25 Episode

BrittanyBree sings “Best Part” against Samuel Harness singing “Bruises”

Winner: Samuel Harness

The Cunningham Sisters sings “Oceans (Where Feet May Fall)” versus Hailey Mia singing “Arcade”

Winner: Hailey Mia

David Vogel sings “Lose You To Love Me” versus Ryleigh Plank performing “Midnight Sky”

Winner: Ryleigh Plank

Steal: David Vogel (Team John)

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 21 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.