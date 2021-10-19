The Voice 2021 Recap Tonight, Battle Rounds October 19 Episode

The Voice Season 21 Battle Rounds continue tonight, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

It’s the fourth and last night of the Battle Rounds. The artists fights for the remaining slots to the next round of the competition, the Knockout Rounds.

In the Battle Rounds, the coaches pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition, while the losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach has two steals available during the Battle Rounds.

At the end of the Battles, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the Knockout Rounds.

This season’s special advisors are Jason Aldean for Team Kelly, Camila Cabello for Team Legend, Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana, and Dierks Bentley for Team Blake.

PERFORMANCES:

KCK3 and Ryleigh Plank from team Ariana performs “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”

Parker McKay and The Cunningham Sisters from Team Kelly performs “It’s My Party”

Paris Winningham and Jonathan Mouton from Team John performs “Here and Now”

