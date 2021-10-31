Shadale sings “Impossible” on The Voice Knockouts 2021

Shadale sings “Impossible” on The Voice Season 21 Knockout Rounds.

Shadale competes with Samara for a spot in the next round of the competition.

“That was really well done. Samara you have an incredible gift. Shadale you you connect with the message,” said Kelly.

“Samara, the way you performed it I loved it. Shadale, we all felt it,” said Blake.

“Samara, I love seeing you as an artist. Shadale, that was emotional, it was really beautiful and moving,” said Ariana.

“Samara, you nailed the notes 100% today, it was a flawless performance. Shadale, vocally you gave your best performance,” said John

Watch her performance on the video below.

This performance will be aired on Monday’s episode of The Voice, November 1, 2021.

The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.