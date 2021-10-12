Samuel Harness vs KJ Jennings “I Know What You Did Last Summer” The Voice Battles 2021

Samuel Harness and KJ Jennings from Team John performs “I Know What You Did Last Summer” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 21, October 11, 2021.

“You both really did a good job,” said Kelly. “The way you are connected and the chemistry was great,” said John.

The winner of this battle is Samuel, no steal for KJ. Watch their performance on the video below.

This performance was aired on Monday’s episode of The Voice, October 11, 2021. The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.