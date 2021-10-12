Peedy Chavis vs The Joy Reunion “Joy to the World” The Voice Battles 2021

Peedy Chavis and The Joy Reunion from Team Blake performs “Joy to the World” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 21, October 11, 2021.

Peedy Chavis wins this battle. Watch their performance on the video below.

The Joy Reunion & Peedy Chavis teamed up for an amazing performance. 💥 #VoiceBattles #TeamBlake pic.twitter.com/g5HpIBqCAf — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 12, 2021

