Parker McKay vs The Cunningham Sisters “It’s My Party” The Voice Battles 2021

Parker McKay and The Cunningham Sisters from Team Kelly performs “It’s My Party” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 21, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

“You did such a beautiful job. You did the last note and you nailed it,” said Kelly.

The winner of this battle is The Cunningham Sisters, no steal for Parker McKay. Watch their performance on the video below.

This performance was aired on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, October 19, 2021.

