Paris Winningham vs Jonathan Mouton “Here and Now” The Voice Battles 2021

Paris Winningham and Jonathan Mouton from Team John performs “Here and Now” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 21, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

“You are evenly match,” said Kelly. “It’s clearly sounded like a record,” said Blake. “That was so incredible, you’re both world class,” said Ariana.

The winner of this battle is Paris Winningham, Blake steals Jonathan Mouton. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Paris Winningham and Jonathan Mouton’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

This performance was aired on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, October 19, 2021.

The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.