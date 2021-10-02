Brittany Bree sings “Call Out My Name” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

Brittany Bree sings her cover of “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd on The Voice Season 21 Blind Auditions.

“I love your voice, I love your runs, the fullness and texture,” said Ariana. “The Energy just explodes on stage,” said John.

“You’re such a great story teller,” said Kelly.

Brittany Bree gets four chair turns from the judges. Watch her performance on the video below.

This performance will be aired on Monday’s episode of The Voice, October 4, 2021. The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.