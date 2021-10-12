Bella DeNapoli vs Katie Rae “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” The Voice Battles 2021

Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae from Team Ariana performs “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 21, October 11, 2021.

“I love the build-up, from mellow to powerhouse,” said John. “You’re both consistently phenomenal,” said Ariana.

The winner of this battle is Katie, while Ariana uses her save for Bella. Watch their performance on the video below.

Bella DeNapoli & Katie Rae absolutely slay this iconic song by Donna Summer & @BarbraStreisand. 🌟 #VoiceBattles #TeamAriana pic.twitter.com/WuksxCfhkC — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 12, 2021

This performance was aired on Monday’s episode of The Voice, October 11, 2021. The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.