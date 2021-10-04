Bagyong Lannie Live Update, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Lannie Live Update – The Low Pressure Area has developed into tropical depression and has been locally named Lannie.

According to PAGASA, as of 8am today, October 4, 2021, Bagyong Lannie was located at the vicinity in Surigao Strait and is about to make landfall at the vicinity of Southern Leyte.

Bagyong Lannie has a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h. It is forecast to move west northwestward at 15 km/h.

Public storm warning signal 1 has been raised in the following areas (shown in the image below).

Storm Track

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, and Caraga Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Bataan, and the rest of Mindanao.

For more Bagyong Lannie news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.