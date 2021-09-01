World Taekwondo Demonstration Team America’s Got Talent 2021 AGT Semifinals Performance

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team wows on America’s Got Talent Season 16 Live Semifinals Week 1 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

“This was the best performance of the night,” said Howie. “I loved it! It’s the coolest thing ever,” said Heidi.

“Tonight your performance was dramatic, it’s amazing,” said Sofia. “Tonight was the best performance you’ve given,” said Simon.

Watch World Taekwondo Demonstration Team’s performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.