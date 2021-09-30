WATCH: Rabiya Mateo Falls Onstage During Final Walk at Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo falls on stage during her final walk at the coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

“I fell but again, once you fall, you have to get up,” after her unexpected tumble on stage.

Watch the video below.

Our failures is not our defining moment. What defines us is our courage to stand up and our drive to move forward. #MissUniversePhilippines2021 RABIYA MATEO pic.twitter.com/4sIKyN9kE3 — mycLovesU (@marrythemyc) September 30, 2021

Rabiya Mateo represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2020 competition — she finished the competition in Top 21.

Rabiya Mateo will crown her successor at the end of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant tonight.

