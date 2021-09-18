Vaughn Mugol sings “The A Team” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

Filipino nurse-singer Vaughn Mugol sings his version of “The A Team” on The Voice Season 21 Blind Auditions.

“I think we had a lot in common. I felt what you did. I would loved to have you on my team,” said John Legend.

“You’re an emotional singer,” said Kelly Clarkson. “I thought your performance is incredible,” said Blake Shelton.

“I wan’t to guide you in this competition and help you become one of the biggest artist you can be,” said Ariana Grande.

This performance will be aired on Monday’s episode of The Voice, September 20, 2021.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.