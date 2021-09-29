The Cunningham Sisters sings “Never Alone” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

The Cunningham Sisters sings “Never Alone” on The Voice Season 21 Blind Auditions Night 4, Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

“You have amazing voices,” said Kelly Clarkson. “I love working harmonies with group, I would love you to be on Team Legend,” said John.

The Cunningham Sisters joins Team Kelly. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about The Cunningham Sisters’ performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

This performance was aired on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, September 28, 2021. The Voice returns for Season 21. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.