Northwell Nurse Health Choir sings “Stand By You” America’s Got Talent 2021 AGT Finals

Northwell Nurse Health Choir sings “Stand By You” on America’s Got Talent Season 16 Live Finals on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

“What a treat. You are an inspiration,” said Sofia. “You will walk away with a million thank you,” said Heidi.

“You’ve been so consistent. You made us remember what you do. I think you could win this,” said Simon. “I’m gonna stand by you. You are a good human beings, you deserve to win,” said Howie.

Watch Northwell Nurse Health Choir’s performance on the video below.

What can you say about Northwell Nurse Health Choir’s performance? Share comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.