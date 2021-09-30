Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Question and Answer Q&A Portion Full Transcript & Video

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 “Q&A” Question and Answer Portion full transcript and video will be posted on this page during and after the show.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant will crown its new queens at the Panglao, Bohol tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

28 beautiful ladies from all over the Philippines will compete for the coveted Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown. Reigning title holder Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo City will crown her successor at the end of the event.

The grand coronation night will be hosted by KC Montero with performances from Sam Concepcion and Michael Pangilinan.

Cebu Province – Steffi Rose Aberasturi

Question: How will you empower young women and help them become more socially aware?

Answer: “Now with social media this tool has been a driving force in all of us. But we have to draw a borderline so that these youth would not take advantage of the social media. We have to see the social media like the way it is designed and that is to unite people and never to divide us in the first place. We have to be responsible users.”

Cebu City – Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Question: If during your reign as Miss Universe Philippines things happen in your life that make you sad and uninspired, how would you be able to continue inspiring others?

Answer: “It is very evident that all of us went through difficulties during this pandemic, but it is also proof that we are able to rise to the occasion. And if anything happened to me during my reign I will not give up and inspire others by rising to the problems that I am encountering and by inspiring them that whatever you’re going through you will be able to overcome it.”

Taguig – Katrina Jayne Dimaranan

Question: What do you think is the most inspiring quality that a Miss Universe Philippines should possess and why?

Answer: “It would have to be the ability to have compassion and relate to other people. Because as we know Miss Universe has to be able to connect with people in all different countries from all different classes. So I would have to say relatability compassion. Because as a Miss Universe, it’s your job to inspire others and to genuinely want to help whether it be through organizations, or an companies, or groups of people, so there you go.”

Cavite – Kim Victoria Vincent

Question: In your journey to be Miss Universe Philippines, what has been the most inspiring part and why?

Answer: “The people that I have met and the stories I have heard especially during the pandemic people have risen to overcome everything that they’ve gone through. I’ve been incredibly privileged and I haven’t had to go through that many issues in my life but meeting so many people who have had so many battles and hearing their stories and hearing how they overcame them, that’s what inspires me. That’s what inspires me to continue to help Filipinos through the way I know how which is through my advocacy—through architecture and heritage conservation.”

Pangasinan – Maureen Christa Wroblewitz

Question: If you win the crown tonight how will you inspire others?

Answer: “Just me being here I am getting out of my comfort zone. I am conquering my fear because I am afraid to talk in front of a lot of other people. But I hope that through me I get inspired so many to do the same, to achieve their dreams but to also reach for the universe.”

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 will be livestreamed on KTX.ph and ABS-CBN, subscription may apply. The event will also have a delayed telecast on GMA-7 on October 3, 2021.