iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Price Philippines, Release Date & Full Specs

Apple has just announced the iPhone 13 series — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max!

iPhone 13 is the latest smartphone line-up from Apple. According to the company, it is the biggest upgrade yet ever on the iPhone.

The iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic processor. The newest camera features includes Pro camera system with advanced low-light performance, macro photography, Cinematic mode in the iPhone 13 Pro version.

The screen is a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion protected with exceptional durability of Ceramic Shield. Apple also promise a longer battery life on the iPhone 13 series.

Prices in the Philippines starts at ₱44,990 for iPhone 13 Mini, ₱50,990 for the iPhone 13, ₱63,990 for the iPhone 13 Pro and ₱70,990 iPhone 13 Pro Max variant.

Market availability is yet to be announced.

iPhone 13 Mini Full Specs and Features

5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1200 nits, 1080 x 2340 pixel

Apple A15 Bionic CPU

Apple GPU (4-core graphics) GPU

iOS 15

128GB+6GB RAM, 256GB+6GB RAM, 512GB+6GB RAM

12 MP f/1.6 Wide + 12 MP f/2.4 Ultrawide Rear Camera

12 MP f/2.2 Wide Front Camera

Gorilla Glass front and back, Aluminum frame

Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

Wi-Fi 802.11

5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NFC

Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Lightning, USB 2.0

Dual Speakers

Fast charging 20W, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Up to 17 hours (multimedia)

Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red

Price: Starts at ₱44,990

iPhone 13 Full Specs and Features

6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1200 nits, 1170 x 2532 pixels

Apple A15 Bionic CPU

Apple GPU (4-core graphics) GPU

iOS 15

128GB+6GB RAM, 256GB+6GB RAM, 512GB+6GB RAM

12 MP f/1.6 Wide + 12 MP f/2.4 Ultrawide Rear Camera

12 MP f/2.2 Wide Front Camera

Gorilla Glass front and back, Aluminum frame

Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

Wi-Fi 802.11

5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NFC

Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Lightning, USB 2.0

Dual Speakers

Fast charging 20W, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Up to 19 hours (multimedia)

Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red

Price: Starts at ₱50,990

iPhone 13 Pro Full Specs and Features

6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 1200 nits, 1170 x 2532 pixels

Apple A15 Bionic CPU

Apple GPU (5-core graphics) GPU

iOS 15

128GB+8GB RAM, 256GB+8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB+RAM, 1TB

12 MP f/1.5 Wide + 12 MP f/2.4 Ultrawide + 12 MP f/2.8 Telephoto Rear Camera

12 MP f/2.2 Wide Front Camera

Gorilla Glass front and back, Stainless steel frame

Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

Wi-Fi 802.11

5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NFC

Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Lightning, USB 2.0

Dual Speakers

Fast charging 20W, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Up to 22 hours (multimedia)

Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue

Price: Starts at ₱63,990

iPhone 13 Pro Max Full Specs and Features

6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 1200 nits, 1170 x 2532 pixels

Apple A15 Bionic CPU

Apple GPU (5-core graphics) GPU

iOS 15

128GB+8GB RAM, 256GB+8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB+RAM, 1TB

12 MP f/1.5 Wide + 12 MP f/2.4 Ultrawide + 12 MP f/2.8 Telephoto Rear Camera

12 MP f/2.2 Wide Front Camera

Gorilla Glass front and back, Stainless steel frame

Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

Wi-Fi 802.11

5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NFC

Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Lightning, USB 2.0

Dual Speakers

Fast charging 20W, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Up to 28 hours (multimedia)

Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue

Price: Starts at ₱70,990

