Dustin Tavella America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Winner

Magician Dustin Tavella is the announced winner of America’s Got Talent 2021 competition on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The result was revealed at the end of Wednesday’s AGT live grand finals results show, September 15, 2021.

Dustin Tavella gave a winning performance on Tuesday, which the judges predicted he could win the show after the performance. Dustin beats Aidan Bryant, Lea Kyle, Josh Blue and Brooke Simpson in the public vote.

Lea Kyle took the 5th place, Brooke Simpson in 4th place, Josh Blue in 3rd place while Aidan Bryant finished 2nd place.

Dustin Tavella took home the $1 million prize and a chance to headline a show in Luxor Las Vegas.

A new champion has been crowned! 👑 Your next #AGT winner is… pic.twitter.com/Dk6IrDkhq0 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 16, 2021

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.