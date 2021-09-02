Ben Platt sings “You Will Be Found” on America’s Got Talent

Sep 2, 2021 Sherry Ann Guzman America’s Got Talent, Television 0


Ben Platt performs “You Will Be Found” on America’s Got Talent Live Semifinals Results show on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

“You Will Be Found”  is  the original soundtrack of the motion picture “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Watch his performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.


