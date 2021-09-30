Beatrice Luigi Gomez Crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Winner

Beatrice Luigi Gomez is the crowned winner of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 — she will represent the Philippines to this year’s Miss Universe pageant.

The 26-year-old native beauty of Cebu City bested 28 other contestants during the Miss Universe Philippines 202 Grand Coronation Night held at Panglao, Bohol on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

During the Q&A Portion, she was asked:

If during your reign as Miss Universe Philippines things happen in your life that make you sad and uninspired, how would you be able to continue inspiring others?

Her winning answer:

“It is very evident that all of us went through difficulties during this pandemic, but it is also proof that we are able to rise to the occasion. And if anything happened to me during my reign I will not give up and inspire others by rising to the problems that I am encountering and by inspiring them that whatever you’re going through you will be able to overcome it.”

Aside from winning the coveted crown, Beatrice Luigi Gomez took special awards including Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown.

Other winners are Katrina Jayne Dimaranan of Taguig Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021, Kim Victoria Vincent of Cavite Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2021, Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan 1st Runner-Up and Steffi Rose Aberasturi of Cebu Province 2nd Runner-Up.

