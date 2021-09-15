America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Winner Revealed, September 15 2021 Finale Episode

Who won America’s Got Talent Season 16? The results are in and the winner will be revealed tonight, Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

America’s Got Talent Season 16 grand winner will be named at the end of the Finale results show tonight.

The voting results of will be revealed tonight. Only one act will win the 1 million dollar cash prize and will be given the chance of headlining a show in Las Vegas.

The Top 10 finalists vying to win the coveted title are Aidan Bryant, Brooke Simpson, Dustin Tavella, Gina Brillon, Jimmie Herrod, Josh Blue, Lea Kyle, Northwell Nurse Health Choir, Victory Brinker and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

Also tonight, Bishop Briggs, George Lopez, Idina Menzel, Jordan Chiles, Mat Franco, MyKayla Skinner, Pentatonix, Piff the Magic Dragon, Rico Rodriguez, and Taylor Williamson will perform on AGT stage.

Who do you think will win tonight? Write your prediction on the comment section below. Keep locked on this page. Recap and elimination results will be added below once announced.

THE RESULTS

TOP 5

Josh Blue

Lea Kyle

Aidan Bryant

Brooke Simpson

Dustin Tavella

ELIMINATED:

Gina Brillon

Jimmie Herrod

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team

Victory Brinker

Northwell Nurse Health Choir

WINNERS:

5th PLACE: Lea Kyle

4th PLACE: Brooke Simpson

3rd PLACE: Josh Blue

2nd PLACE: Aidan Bryant

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT 2021 SEASON 16 WINNER: Dustin Tavella

