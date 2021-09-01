America’s Got Talent Results Tonight, AGT Semifinals Week 1 Elimination September 1 Episode

America’s Got Talent results tonight, who got eliminated? The results are in and the acts moving through and the acts going home will be revealed at the end of the Live Semifinals Results show Wednesday night, September 1, 2021.

The voting results of Live Semifinals Week 1 on America’s Got Talent Season 16 will be revealed tonight. Only five acts moves through and the rest will be eliminated.

Facing the elimination tonight are Aidan Bryant, Beyond Belief Dance Company, Dustin Tavella, Gina Brillon, Jimmie Herrod, Korean Soul, Madilyn Bailey, Michael Winslow, Peter Rosalita, Tory Vagasy and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

See also: America’s Got Talent Live Quarterfinals Week 3 Performance Videos

Also tonight, Ben Platt and Preacher Lawson will perform on AGT stage.

Who do you think will be saved tonight? Write your prediction on the comment section below. Keep locked on this page. Recap and elimination results will be added below once announced.

THE RESULTS

SAFE

Gina Brillon

Aidan Bryant

Dustin Tavella

Jimmie Herrod

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team

ELIMINATED

Beyond Belief Dance Company

Tory Vagasy

Korean Soul

Madilyn Bailey

Peter Rosalita

Michael Winslow

INSTANT SAVE

Jimmie Herrod wins the public vote. Heidi, Sofia and Simon vote for World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

It's that time again – @JimmieHerrod, @Noizey_Man, and @WorldTaekwondo1 need your help to make it to the Finals! Save your favorite now at https://t.co/CWMVLjlPdX! pic.twitter.com/zVshzMqrJa — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 2, 2021

PERFORMANCES

Ben Platt sings “You Will Be Found” from the motion picture “Dear Evan Hansen.”

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.