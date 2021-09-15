Aidan Bryant America’s Got Talent 2021 AGT Finals Performance

Aidan Bryant wows with amazing aerial performance on America’s Got Talent Season 16 Live Finals on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

“You are unbelievably talented, every week you risk your life,” said Simon. “I think America is loving you, you are spectacular,” said Sofia.

“It’s brilliant but I like your previous performance,” said Howie.

Watch Aidan Bryant’s performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.