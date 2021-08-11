Beyond Belief Dance Company America’s Got Talent 2021 AGT Quarterfinals Performance

Beyond Belief Dance Company performs on America’s Got Talent Season 16 Live Quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

“This was spectacular,” said Sofia. “You are interesting,” said Simon. “The children are so amazing, so much energy,” said Howie. “This was everything,” said Heidi.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.