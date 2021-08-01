1aChord sings “Everybody Hurts” on America’s Got Talent 2021 AGT Quarterfinals

1aChord sings “Everybody Hurts” on America’s Got Talent Season 16 Live Quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

“You guys are going to do so well,” said Sofia, “This has been the best performance tonight so far. You are just magic and you are so talented,” said Simon.

“You created a lane that doesn’t exists right now,” said Howie. “It was absolutely heavenly,” said Heidi.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.