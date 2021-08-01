1aChord sings “Everybody Hurts” on America’s Got Talent 2021 AGT Quarterfinals

Aug 11, 2021 Sherry Ann Guzman America’s Got Talent, Television 0


1aChord sings “Everybody Hurts” on  America’s Got Talent Season 16 Live Quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

“You guys are going to do so well,” said Sofia, “This has been the best performance tonight so far. You are just magic and you are so talented,” said Simon.

“You created a lane that doesn’t exists right now,” said Howie. “It was absolutely heavenly,” said Heidi.

Watch 1aChord’s performance on the video below.

What can you say about 1aChord’s performance? Share comments below.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.


