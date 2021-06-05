POCO M3 Pro 5G Unboxing, Review, Camera, PUBG & ML Gaming Test

We finally got out hands with the new Poco M3 Pro 5G, the cheapest 5G smartphone in the market!

Here is our unboxing, camera test, ML and PUBG gaming test for Poco M3 Pro 5G. Watch below.

Poco M3 Pro 5G is an entry-level mid-range phone powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 5G processor, Mali-G57 MC2 with 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage and 48MP Triple Rear Camera.

Poco M3 Pro 5G also features a 6.5″ inches FHD+ screen display with 90Hz refresh rate and huge battery capacity of 5000mAh with 18W fast charging support.

Poco M3 Pro 5G is now available in the Philippines for the price of ₱8,990 for 4GB/64GB variant and ₱11,990 for 6GB/128GB variant.

