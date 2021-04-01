VIRAL: Lugaw Essential Video Trending Online

A video about a rider and a confused officer about “lugaw” being essential is now trending online!

In the viral video, a food delivery rider named Marvin Ignacio was seen having argument with an officer about essential needs during the implementation of ECQ in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

According to the female officer, lugaw is not essential. 🤣🤣🤣

Watch the video below!

In response to this issue, Malacañang says lugaw is essential. 😂😂😂

