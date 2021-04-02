Samsung A52 Unboxing, Camera, PUBG & ML Gaming Test & Review

Samsung Galaxy A52 is now available in the market and here’s the my unboxing, camera, PUBG & ML gaming review!

Samsung Galaxy A52 is powerful mid-range phone powered by Snapdragon 720G processor, Adreno 618 GPU with 8GB RAM, 256GB Internal Storage and 64MP Quad Camera.

Samsung A52 also features a 6.5″ inches Supper AMOLED screen display with 90Hz refresh rate and huge battery capacity of 4500mAh with 25W fast charging support. Samsung A52 is now available in the Philippines for the price of P18,990.

Watch the video below.

Why you should buy the Samsung A52?

A52 is maybe the best midrange smartphone released this year. From the design to gaming, to photography and camera, this device will exceed your expectation. Samsung A52 easily handles heavy gaming applications such as Genshin Impact, Mobile Legends, PUBG and COD. The camera produces rich images and high quality videos. It can record 60fps videos up to 4K video quality.

The battery is long lasting and the 90Hz screen refresh rate makes very thing so smooth. The design is very simple, minimalist but it’s very attractive.

A52 is a bit expensive but the price tag is just right for its performance extra features such as IP67 dust and water resistant rating, dual speakers, NFC, Dolby Atmos etc.

For more mobile phone reviews, please subscribe to YouTube Channel.