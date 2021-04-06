Keegan Ferrell vs Jordan Matthew Young “Calling All Angels” The Voice Season 20 Battles

Keegan Ferrell and Jordan Matthew Young sings “Calling All Angels” on The Voice Season 20 Battles on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The winner of this battle is Keegan Ferrell, Nick steal Keegan Ferrell. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Keegan Ferrell and Jordan Matthew Young’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.