Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Speed Test

Have you ever wonder how a $200 phone perform compare to a $1000 phone? Well here’s the speed test between Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Redmi Note 10 is equipped with Snapdragon 678 processor, Adreno 612 GPU with 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage and 48MP Quad AI Camera. It also features a 6.43″ inches AMOLED screen display and huge battery capacity of 5000mAh with 33W fast charging support.

While the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is powered by Apple A13 Bionic Processor with Apple 4-Core GPU and 4GB of RAM.

Below is the speed test video we uploaded on our channel in YouTube.

The Speed Test includes opening of the common apps and gaming apps such as Mobile Legends, PUBG, Genshin Impact and Call of Duty. We also measure the Antutu benchmark score of these devices during the test.

You might want to see the unboxing and camera test of Redmi Note 10, check it here!

For more mobile phone reviews, please subscribe to YouTube Channel.