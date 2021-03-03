Xiaomi POCO M3 Now Supports HFR Mode in Mobile Legends

The Xiaomi POCO M3 is now supported with HFR Mode in Mobile Legends Bang Bang gaming app!

If you own the Poco M3 device and you love to play Mobile Legends, I bet you are one of those disappointed users who tried ridiculous ways to enable the HFR Mode for a better Mobile Legends gaming graphics on your Poco M3 handset.

Well, great news! Xiaomi POCO M3 is now supported with HFR Mode in the latest updates released in February. To get the HFR Mode on your phone, just update the ML gaming app as well as your device to the latest software update.

Below is the Xiaomi POCO M3 gaming test with Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

In this video, I played ML to check the graphics, speed, temperature, battery consumption and the over all gaming performance of POCO M3. Poco M3 is a midrange phone powered by Snapdragon 662 CPU , Adreno 610 GPU with 4GB RAM , 6000mAh Battery and 6.53-inch Screen Display. POCO is now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP7,990.

Note: This test was made when I receive the phone few months ago when HFR Mode is yet available in Poco M3.

