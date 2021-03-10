Xiaomi Mi 10S Announced! Release Date, Full Specs, Price Philippines

The Xiaomi Mi 10S is now official and will be available in China on March 12, 2021!

Xiaomi Mi 10S is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with 6.67-inch 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen display. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB /256GB memory configurations.

Xiaomi Mi 10S has a 4,780mAh battery capacity that supports 33W fast charge, 30W wireless fast charge and 10W reverse wireless charging. It is equipped with 108MP quad rear camera and 20MP front camera.

Below is the Full Specs and Features of Xiaomi Mi 10S

Snapdragon 870 5G Processor

6.67 inches, 90Hz, AMOLED Display, Gorilla Glass 5

Adreno 650 GPU

Android 11, MIUI 12

8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB

108 MP+13MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera

20 MP Front Camera

Dual-SIM (nano)

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive

GPS, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS

NFC

Infrared

Stereo Speaker 24-bit/192kHz audio Tuned by Harman Kardon,

No audio jack, No FM Radio

USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

4780mAh Battery

33W Fast Charge, 30W Wireless Fast Charge, 10W Reverse Wireless Charging, Quick Charge 4+

162.6 x 74.8 x 9 mm dimension | 208 grams

Titanium Black, Ice Blue, Pearl White colors

Xiaomi Mi 10S price in China starts at CNY 3,299 for the 8GB/128GB, CNY 3,499 for the 8GB/256GB, and CNY 3,799 for the 12GB/256GB.

Price in the Philippines ~P24597 for 8GB/128GB, ~P26089 for 8GB/256GB and ~P28325 for 12GB/256GB.

