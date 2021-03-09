WATCH: Oprah Interview Harry and Meghan Full Episode Video

Watch the full video interview of Oprah with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry.

In the 2-hour interview, Meghan talks about “everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

The special episode titled “Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” was aired on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Here’s the link where you can watch the full video interview. Below is a video report from CBS This Morning.

For more news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.