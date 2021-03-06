WATCH: Gerald Anderson admits relationship with Julia Barretto, Full Interview with Boy Abunda Video

ABS-CBN actor Gerald Anderson admits relationship with Julia Barretto.

In an exclusive interview with Boy Adunda, Gerald Anderson clarifies the ghosting issue with Bea Alonzo and admits that he is now very happy with Julia Barretto.

“Very happy, it’s a yes,” Anderson said when asked if he was happy with his love life.

Watch the full video interview on the video below.

Meanwhile, Gerald Anderson will star in the upcoming Kapamilya romance series “Init sa Magdamag” with JM de Guzman and Yam Concepcion which will be broadcast by Kapamilya Channel and A2Z channel soon.

