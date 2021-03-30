The Voice Season 20 Battles Recap, Performance Videos March 29, 2021 Episode

The Voice Season 20 Blind Battle Rounds continue tonight Monday, March 29, 2021.

The all new season of The Voice returns tonight with Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas as coaches while Carson Daly as host for the 5th night of Blind Auditions.

During the Battles, the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a virtual audience. They are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the next round.

Where to watch The Voice?

The Voice Season 20 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.

Performances:

Ryleigh Modig vs Gean Garcia sings “POV”

Connor Christian vs Aaron Konzelman sings “I Ain’t Living Long Like This”

Dana Monique vs Devan Blake Jones sings “Stuck with U”

Pia Renee vs Christine Cain sings “Baby”

Jose Figueroa Jr vs Awari “You Say”

Ethan Lively vs Avery Roberson sings “Just Got Started Lovin’ You”

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.