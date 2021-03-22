The Voice Season 20 Auditions Recap, Performance Videos March 22, 2021 Episode

The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions continue tonight Monday, March 22, 2021.

The all new season of The Voice returns tonight with Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas as coaches while Carson Daly as host for the 5th night of Blind Auditions.

During the Blinds, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The artist perform and the coaches listen. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, that coach pushes a button to select the artist for their team. If the artist turned more than one chair, he/she gets to choose which team he/she will be joining.

Where to watch The Voice?

The Voice Season 20 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.

The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions episode recap and videos will be added below.

Performances:

Keegan Ferrell sings “She Will Be Loved”

.@KellyClarkson and @BlakeShelton are battling it out to get this incredible artist on their team! 😱 Catch the FINAL #VoiceBlinds TONIGHT 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/C9XL4wiUIv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 22, 2021

Denisha Dalton sings “PILLOWTALK”

Awari sings “Weak”

Ainae sings “Best Part”

