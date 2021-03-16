The Voice Season 20 Auditions Recap, Performance Videos March 15, 2021 Episode

The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions continue tonight Monday, March 15, 2021.

The all new season of The Voice returns tonight with Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas as coaches while Carson Daly as host for the 5th night of Blind Auditions.

During the Blinds, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The artist perform and the coaches listen. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, that coach pushes a button to select the artist for their team. If the artist turned more than one chair, he/she gets to choose which team he/she will be joining.

Where to watch The Voice?

The Voice Season 20 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.

Keep locked on this page, The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions episode recap and videos will be added below.

Performances:

Savanna Woods sings “Zombie”

Rachel Mac sings “Let Him Fly”

Rio Doyle sings “When We Were Young”

Lindsay Joan sing “Nightmare”

Jordan Matthew Young sings “I’m No Stranger to the Rain”

Zania Alake sings “Sweet Love”

Savanna Chestnut sings “Hold Me Now”

Savanna Chestnut puts a country twist on an 80s song. 🎶 #VoiceBlinds #TeamBlake pic.twitter.com/jnNi3Jn1Lo — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 16, 2021

Anna Grace sings “My Future”

It only takes 15 seconds for 3 Coaches to turn their chairs for @annagfmusic. 😱 #VoiceBlinds #TeamKelly pic.twitter.com/hla7KcKdDs — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 16, 2021

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.