Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, Price Starts at P9K!

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 10 Series in the global market, the line-up includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The Redmi Note 10 is the base model that comes with Snapdragon 678 processor, 6.43 inches Super AMOLED display, 48MP rear quad camera, 5000mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charging support. It comes with three different memory configurations — 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

The Redmi Note 10 5G is a 5G variant powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 6.5 inches IPS 90Hz refresh rate display. It comes with 48 MP triple camera setup with 5000mAh battery capacity and has 18W fast charging support only. It comes with three different memory configurations — 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB,

Redmi Note 10S is slight different with Redmi Note 10. It comes with Mediatek Helio G95 processor with 64 MP main camera shooter. The battery is the same with 5000 mAh capacity with 33W fast charging support. It comes with three different memory configurations — 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has the highest specs in all four models but lacks with 5G support. It comes with Snapdragon 732G processor, 6.67 inches AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate display. The battery 5020 mAh with 33W fast charging support. The camera is a huge jump with 108MP main shooter with 16MP selfie lens on the front. It comes with three different memory configurations — 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

Below are the full Specs and Features of Redmi Note 10 Series

Redmi Note 10

Snapdragon 678 Processor

6.43-inch Super AMOLED Display

Adreno 612 GPU

Android 11, MIUI 12

4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB

Dedicated microSDXC slot

48 MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

Dual-SIM (nano)

GSM/HSPA

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

USB 2.0 Type-C

Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

3.5mm Audio Jack

5,000mAh Battery

33W Fast Charging

Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), Frost White (Pebble White), Aqua Green (Lake Green)

Price: 4GB/64GB – $199 (~₱9,657) | 4GB/128GB – $229 (~₱11,112)

Expected release March 16, 2021

Redmi Note 10 5G

Mediatek Dimensity 700 5G Processor

6.43-inch IPS LCD 90Hz

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

Android 11, MIUI 12

4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB

Dedicated microSDXC slot

48 MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Dual-SIM (nano)

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

USB 2.0 Type-C

Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

3.5mm Audio Jack

5,000mAh Battery

18W Fast Charging

Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue, Aurora Green

Price: 4GB/64GB – $199 (~₱9,657) | 4GB/128GB – $229 (~₱11,112)

Expected release April 2021

Redmi Note 10S

Mediatek Helio G95 Processor

6.43-inch AMOLED Display

Mali-G76 MC4

Android 11, MIUI 12

6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB

Dedicated microSDXC slot

64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

Dual-SIM (nano)

GSM/HSPA/LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

USB 2.0 Type-C

Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

3.5mm Audio Jack

5,000mAh Battery

33W Fast Charging

Ocean Blue, Onyx Gray, Pebble White

Price: 6GB/64GB – $229 (~₱11,112) | 6GB/128GB – $249 (~₱12,083) | 8GB/128GB – $279 (~₱13,539)

Expected release April 2021

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Snapdragon 732G Processor

6.67 inches AMOLED 120Hz Display

Adreno 618

Android 11, MIUI 12

6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB

Dedicated microSDXC slot

108MP+8MP+5MP+2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual-SIM (nano)

GSM/HSPA/LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

USB 2.0 Type-C

Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

3.5mm Audio Jack

5020mAh Battery

33W Fast Charging

Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze

Price: 6GB/64GB – $279 (~₱13,536) | 6GB/128GB – $299 (~₱14,506) | 8GB/128GB – $329 (~₱15,962)

Expected release March 2021

