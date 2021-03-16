Redmi Note 10 Review, Worth it or Not?

Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 10 in the market with a very low price and many are attracted to upgrade or switch their phones to the new Note 10 due to it’s high specification offerings.

If you are one of those having thoughts of getting the Redmi Note 10, please continue reading this article on until the end.

Redmi Note 10 is a budget phone equipped with Snapdragon 678 processor, Adreno 612 GPU with 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage and 48MP Quad AI Camera. Redmi Note 10 also features a 6.43″ inches AMOLED screen display and huge battery capacity of 5000mAh with 33W fast charging support.

Below is the unboxing and camera test video.

Let’s start with the DESIGN.

Redmi Note 10 is a large phone with the dimension of 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3mm but it’s light and very thin, it only weighs 178.8 grams. This phone is easy to hold, it fits just right on the hands. Carrying this phone around will be effortless, but it’s a little big to fit in a regular size pocket.

While the frame and rear cover are made of plastic, the over-all look and feel of this phone is very premium — it’s very attractive and it looks like a flagship phone. The buttons and ports are well positioned and we like the flattened ends and tapered edges.

The rear quad camera module looks unique and it makes the phone looks more beautiful. The front camera (DotDisplay) compensates the premium appearance and we like it positioned at the middle.

The addition of IP53 dust, splash and waterproof feature is a big thumbs up.

SCREEN

The screen is the major step-up with the Redmi Note 10. It uses AMOLED display which is very rare at this price point. The 6.43″ inches screen is very clear, vivid, sharp and bright. It was protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and has maximum nits of 1100. The resolution is 1080×2400 pixels and has Sunlight Mode 2.0 that keeps the screen visibility at full even under the sun.

PERFORMANCE

Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI12 based on Android 11. The user interface is flawless, smooth and very fast. This phone easily handles common applications and heavy gaming apps.

It’s really surprising for Redmi Note 10 to support high graphics in most of gaming applications. This phone is in budget category but may outperform some brands in midrange category in terms of gaming performance.

If you love playing Mobile Legends Bang Bang, this phone is definitely for you. It supports HFR Mode and it has Ultra Graphics settings. However, there are instances of frame drops in Ultra, particularly when all the players clashes on the screen. Playing in high graphics setting is lag-free and high recommended in MLBB.

Redmi Note 10 also supports high graphics and high frame rate with gyroscope in Call of Duty and PUBG. While low graphics is the best settings for Genshin Impact.

BATTERY

This phone has a huge battery size of 5000mAh with 33w fast charging support. It has a long battery life and based on our test, it can stay up to more than 24 hours in a regular use and it can last for up to 8 hours in straight gaming. The fast charging is a little bit disappointing because the charging time is around 1 hour and 4o minutes which we expected to be fully charged at around 1 hour and 25 minutes.

FRONT CAMERA

The 13MP front camera can capture great selfies with AI beauty feature. The front cam also support the Time-Lapse feature which is great for making TikTok videos.

However, the selfie videos are not impressive because it’s laggy and not high quality.

REAR CAMERA

The 48MP quad rear camera is great. It can take detailed, rich, vivid and vibrant images. The macro shots are breathtaking and the subjects in portrait and close-up shots pops-out in photos.

The AI Camera feature works great specially at low light scenes. The AI enhancements at low light is much better than the Night Mode feature.

The video recordings are high quality and it can take up to 4K video resolution. It has video stabilization in 1080P 30fps which is uncommon at this price tag. This device can also record 60fps video, time-lapse, slow motion and wide angle videos.

However, the 1080P 30fps video is not that smooth. It jitters at some point when taking a panning shot.

Below are the sample photos taken from the Redmi Note 10 rear camera.

OTHER FEATURES WE LIKE

Redmi Note 10 has IR Blaster and FM Radio. The sound is high resolution, it has a dual-speakers and it still has the audio jack.

It has a advanced linear motor that converts sounds and movements into precise vibration effects. The haptics feedback is similar to a flagship phones. It has a dual sim slot and has a dedicated slot for microSD card.

You can unlock the phone in a lighting speed via side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face ID. And last but not the least, it comes with Google Apps and Google PlayStore.

Worth it or Not?

YES! It’s worth the price!

Redmi Note 10 is very affordable, it costs P9,990 for 6GB/128GB and P8,490 for 4GB/64GB variant. It’s a premium looking phone on a budget price tag. The gaming and camera performance are excellent and the battery and screen are amazing.

