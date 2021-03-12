Redmi Note 10 Now Official in the Philippines, Price & Availability Revealed

Mobile phone maker Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 10 in the Philippines on March 12, 2021.

The long wait is over! Filipinos can now join the Redmi mobile phone craze following the official launch of Redmi Note 10 in the Philippines. The much-awaited device will be available for purchase at Xiaomi Philippines’ official store in Lazada beginning March 13.

Redmi Note 10 4GB+64GB costs ₱8,490 while the 6GB+128GB prices at ₱9,990. Redmi Note 10S, 5G and Pro are not yet available in the meantime.

Redmi Note 10 is powered by Snapdragon 678 Processor with 6.43” AMOLED Dot Display. It has a 5000mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charging support. This device is equipped with 48MP Quad camera and has a dual stereo speakers.

Below is the full Specs and Features of Redmi Note 10.

Snapdragon 678 Processor

6.43-inch Super AMOLED Display

Adreno 612 GPU

Android 11, MIUI 12

4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB

Dedicated microSDXC slot

48 MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

Dual-SIM (nano)

GSM/HSPA

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

USB 2.0 Type-C

Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

3.5mm Audio Jack

5,000mAh Battery

33W Fast Charging

Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), Frost White (Pebble White), Aqua Green (Lake Green)

Price: 4GB+64GB ₱8,490 | 6GB+128GB ₱9,990

