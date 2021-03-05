Realme C21 Announced! Release Date, Full Specs, Price Philippines

Realme C21, the successor of Realme C11, has been announced!

Realme C21 is a budget phone and might be the cheapest in the Realme smartphone lineup in 2021. The best selling Realme C11 in 2020 costs around $100 only and the C21 is expected to have a very slight price difference introduction.

Realme C21 is powered by the Helio G35 SoC and runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. The screen is 6.5″ HD+ LCD and it has a 5000 mAh battery capacity that charged with 10w adapter. It is equipped with triple camera setup with 13MP primary, 2MP macro and 2MP monochrome units.

It comes with two memory configurations — 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.

Price starts at $120(~₱5,833) and it’s available in Cross Black and Cross Blue colors.

Below is the Full Specs and Features of Realme C21

MediaTek Helio G35 Processor

6.5 inches IPS Display

PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Android 10, realme UI 1.0

3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB

Dedicated microSDXC slot

13MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Dual-SIM (nano)

GSM/HSPA/LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

FM Radio, 3.5mm Audio Jack

5,000mAh Battery

10W Charging

165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9mm dimension | 190grams

Cross Black, Cross Blue colors

Price: $120 (~₱5,833)

Realme C21 is now available in Malaysia via Lazada, availability in the Philippines and other country is unknown.

