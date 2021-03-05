Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 to Launch Soon, Design Leaks Online!

Mobile phone maker Realme is expected to launch the Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 soon!
According to reports, Realme will be unveiling the Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 by the end of March in India. While no concrete details yet about the exact announcement, Realme India chief Madhav Sheth teased fans with Realme 8 retail box along with the phone’s back design on social media. The photo was taken from the 108MP camera of Realme 8 Pro.
To Infinity & beyond with Trendsetting Tech…Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/GKiR9YNoQg
— Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 3, 2021
Here’s what we know so far about the Realme 8 series specifications.
Realme 8
- 6.4 inch Super Amoled 60hz Display
- Helio G95 Processer
- 5000mAh Battery Capacity
- 30W Dart Charger
- In-display Fingerprint Sensor
- Super slim & light weight
- 64MP Ai Quad Camera
The Realme 8 Pro is expected to have 5G network support and might have a different hardware configuration from Realme 8. It was said to have a 108MP rear camera sensor that rivals the 108MP of the recently launched Redmi Note 10 Pro from Xiaomi.
For more news and update about Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok.
Also, please subscribe to our Youtube Channel. We will make a full review, unboxing, test and comparison of this device when we get one.
WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!